Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Down 83.7% in May

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 83.7% from the April 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Emmaus Life Sciences stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,512. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36. The company has a market cap of $15.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.48.

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of innovative treatments and therapies, including those in the rare and orphan disease categories. The company was founded on March 20, 1987 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

