Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Down 83.7% in May

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 83.7% from the April 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Emmaus Life Sciences Price Performance
Emmaus Life Sciences stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,512. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36. The company has a market cap of $15.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.48.
Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile
