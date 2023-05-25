Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Position Increased by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 173,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 972.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 84,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $36.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,987,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,124. The company has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 295.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

