Enegra (EGX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.64 Million (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a total market capitalization of $16.48 billion and approximately $1.64 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be bought for approximately $193.92 or 0.00733891 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enegra (EGX) alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX) launched on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 192.56973119 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,678,697.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enegra (EGX) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enegra (EGX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enegra (EGX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enegra (EGX) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.