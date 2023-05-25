ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Up 228.3% in May

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,900 shares, a growth of 228.3% from the April 30th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 311.9 days.

ENN Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENN Energy stock remained flat at $13.74 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. ENN Energy has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $16.55.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

