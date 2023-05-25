Enteq Technologies (LON:NTQ) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Enteq Technologies Plc (LON:NTQ – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.63 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.63 ($0.12). Approximately 75,469 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 37,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

Enteq Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £6.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.81.

About Enteq Technologies

Enteq Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the technologies oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement while drilling operations for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the oil and gas industry.

