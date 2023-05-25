Eq LLC Decreases Holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Eq LLC lessened its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,558 shares during the period. Eq LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMG Group LLC boosted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

Graniteshares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BAR traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 473,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,639. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $20.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.