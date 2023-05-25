Eq LLC Has $3.23 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Eq LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 2.6% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,004 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after purchasing an additional 292,516 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLUE traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.22. 277,647 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.55 and its 200 day moving average is $93.24.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

