Eq LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Eq LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Eq LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,410,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 181,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VWO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,142,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,976,322. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $44.28. The company has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.17.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

