Eq LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Eq LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for 1.1% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 969.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,835,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,130,000 after buying an additional 9,822,344 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,159,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,542 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,938,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,377,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8,387.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,628,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 217.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $3.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.40. The stock had a trading volume of 270,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,060. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $100.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

