Eq LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Eq LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,939 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 9.6% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Eq LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $11,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

DGRO stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $48.89. 976,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,679. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average of $50.35.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.