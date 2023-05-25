Eq LLC Trims Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Eq LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IHI. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,505,000 after acquiring an additional 126,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,527,000 after acquiring an additional 37,743 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,449,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,807,000 after acquiring an additional 391,545 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 797,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.71. 1,078,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,865. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.47. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $57.24.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.