Ethereum Classic Price Hits $17.72 on Top Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.50 billion and approximately $81.58 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.72 or 0.00066912 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,476.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.34 or 0.00326106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013483 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.22 or 0.00571160 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.93 or 0.00422744 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001162 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,125,122 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.