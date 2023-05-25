Ethereum (ETH) Trading 1.1% Lower This Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $215.29 billion and $6.46 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,790.18 or 0.06831411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00053580 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00039750 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00018354 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,260,126 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.