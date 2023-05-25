Euro Manganese (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Shares Down 9.5%

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 28,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Euro Manganese Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20.

About Euro Manganese

(Get Rating)

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project, which is involved in the re-processing of a manganese deposit hosted in historic mine tailings located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Manganese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Manganese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.