Evercore ISI Upgrades Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) to “Outperform”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RNA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.83.

Shares of RNA stock opened at $11.31 on Monday. Avidity Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $800.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of -0.10.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,988.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.70%. The company had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,454,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287,142 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,707,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,835,000 after buying an additional 1,538,264 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 1,171.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after buying an additional 944,272 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,300,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,869,000 after buying an additional 910,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,377,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,188,000 after buying an additional 806,933 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

