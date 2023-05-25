Everipedia Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $63.14 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Everipedia token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $63.14 million and approximately $5,069.87 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency that powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. It is a governance and DeFi token where staking earns rewards and holders vote on platform decisions. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by various digital assets. Staking IQ tokens through HiIQ earns rewards and allows for participation in platform governance.”

