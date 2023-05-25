Evoke Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

LIT stock opened at $61.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.19. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $57.56 and a one year high of $82.17.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.