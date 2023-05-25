Evoke Wealth LLC Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Evoke Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 21,890 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 39,124 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Citigroup raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.3 %

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 268,880 shares of company stock valued at $50,764,796. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $206.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.60 and a 200-day moving average of $176.45. The firm has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $207.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 69.46%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

