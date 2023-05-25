Evoke Wealth LLC Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Evoke Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 21,890 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 39,124 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Citigroup raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.19.
Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.3 %
Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $206.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.60 and a 200-day moving average of $176.45. The firm has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $207.38.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 69.46%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
- Upbeat Analysts Project Promising Prospects For Iridium Stock
- 2 Energy Mid-Caps Expected To Post Monster Earnings Growth
- Meet the Nasdaq’s 3 Biggest Dividend Payers
- Analog Devices Signals A Top For Semiconductor Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.