Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 223 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $529,258.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $529,258.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,767. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $66.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.