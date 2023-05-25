Evoke Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,512 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $84.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $101.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.69 and a 200 day moving average of $82.10.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

