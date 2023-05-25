Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 260 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 87,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 41,888 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,714,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $103.80 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $134.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.03 and its 200-day moving average is $114.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TROW. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.