Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 5,515 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,714,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,369,000 after purchasing an additional 136,689 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 375.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,714,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249,270 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,326,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4,736.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917,300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.80. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $34.83.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

