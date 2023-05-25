Excalibur Management Corp Acquires New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META traded up $5.58 on Thursday, reaching $254.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,212,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,617,639. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $652.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $255.62.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. New Street Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.87.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total value of $67,592.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,456,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total value of $67,592.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,382.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,040 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,483 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

