Excalibur Management Corp Grows Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey comprises 1.2% of Excalibur Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,960,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,875,000 after purchasing an additional 537,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 790,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,205,000 after purchasing an additional 421,512 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.41. 336,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $66.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average is $78.38.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W. P. Carey

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

