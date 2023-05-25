Excalibur Management Corp Has $4.11 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Excalibur Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 2.1% of Excalibur Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $476,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in CVS Health by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 242,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $22,587,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,869,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,304,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,891,883. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $67.05 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The firm has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.04.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

