Excalibur Management Corp Increases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Excalibur Management Corp grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.47.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:O traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $58.70. 1,811,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456,761. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day moving average of $63.74. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 25.72%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

