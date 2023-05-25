Excalibur Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $44.05. 9,089,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,424,971. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average is $47.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on C shares. Barclays cut their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup



Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

