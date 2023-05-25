Excalibur Management Corp Invests $223,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in MetLife by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 600,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,474,000 after buying an additional 61,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,980,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $77.36.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.69%.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MET. Barclays lowered their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

