Excalibur Management Corp Reduces Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Excalibur Management Corp trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $107.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,052,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,800,139. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $119.86.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

