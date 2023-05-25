Excalibur Management Corp Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Excalibur Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,010 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,750,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after acquiring an additional 361,614 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,178,651 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,009,722,000 after acquiring an additional 560,149 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after buying an additional 1,531,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,362,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $531,933,000 after buying an additional 58,667 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,309,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,084,139. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.35 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.43.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

