Exos TFP Holdings LLC Acquires 384 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $13,509,000. Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $729,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,810,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 252,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 57,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.46.

NASDAQ:TTWO remained flat at $135.84 during trading hours on Thursday. 64,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,478. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $141.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.16.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Stories

