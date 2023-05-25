Exos TFP Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after buying an additional 116,253 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,312.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 207,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after buying an additional 198,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth about $453,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,137 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average is $41.12.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

