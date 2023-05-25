Exos TFP Holdings LLC Lowers Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC lessened its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.62.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.52. The stock had a trading volume of 66,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,498. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $176.62. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.15.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,213 shares of company stock worth $55,412,200. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

