Exos TFP Holdings LLC Sells 1,165 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Chubb by 2,151.6% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 41,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 39,481 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $44,343,000. Finally, Somerset Group LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CB traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.59. 89,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,301. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.06 and a 200-day moving average of $208.76. The stock has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.65%.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

