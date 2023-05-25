Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) rose 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.44. Approximately 666,902 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 324,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exscientia from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Exscientia Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $951.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exscientia

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 428.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd increased its position in Exscientia by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 853,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after buying an additional 82,850 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Exscientia by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,811,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,079,000 after buying an additional 708,460 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Exscientia by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,639,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,457,000 after buying an additional 25,554 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new position in Exscientia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exscientia

(Get Rating)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.