Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.57.

FN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 164.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 98.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $97.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.24. Fabrinet has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $140.18. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

