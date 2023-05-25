Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,822 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises 1.1% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.78.

ADM stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.17. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $70.02 and a 1 year high of $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

