Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $380.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,171. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $375.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.04. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $396.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

