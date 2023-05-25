Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.7% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.36. 916,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.89 and its 200-day moving average is $204.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

