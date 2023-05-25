Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Purchases 549 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $108.86. 384,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,527. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $131.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

