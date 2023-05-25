Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,104 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Posted by on May 25th, 2023

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.46. 930,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.17. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.