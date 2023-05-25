Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,104 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.46. 930,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.17. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

