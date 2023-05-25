Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 994,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,995,000 after purchasing an additional 98,488 shares during the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.28. 167,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,776. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.