Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Sells 127 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Broadcom by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $800.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $785.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.16.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock traded up $32.47 on Thursday, reaching $712.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,517,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $296.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $634.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $590.95. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $712.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

