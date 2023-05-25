Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Sells 39 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,636 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,351,000 after buying an additional 91,484 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $285.23. 751,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,747. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.12. The stock has a market cap of $208.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $3,155,167 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

