Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.91 Million Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 19,895 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYD stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $50.20. 446,675 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.41.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.