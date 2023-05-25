Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Home Depot by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.25.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $290.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $294.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

