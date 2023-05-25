Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,180,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,287 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $500,643,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,476,000 after acquiring an additional 219,094 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,388,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,856,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,230,000 after acquiring an additional 232,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $90.42 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $99.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.61.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

