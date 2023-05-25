Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Trading Down 7.7%

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Rating) was down 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 100,091 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 108,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Falco Resources Stock Down 7.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10. The firm has a market cap of C$32.59 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.70.

About Falco Resources

(Get Rating)

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Falco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.