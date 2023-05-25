Fantom Reaches Market Capitalization of $927.72 Million (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantom has a market capitalization of $927.72 million and approximately $100.34 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Fantom

Fantom’s genesis date was June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,789,052,527 coins. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fantom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantom (FTM) is a blockchain platform based on the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) consensus system. It is designed to solve the scalability and versatility issues of existing blockchain solutions by providing a faster, more secure transaction processing system. The primary token of the Fantom network is the FTM, used to secure the network through staking, governance, payments, and for fees. Fantom was created in 2018 by Michael Kong, Dr. Ahn Byung Ik, and Dr. Ahn Byung Jun. Money transfers take around 1 second and cost about $0.0000001, and FTM is also needed for on-chain governance. FTM is available as native mainnet token, as ERC-20 token, and as BEP-2 token and can be purchased on all major cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

