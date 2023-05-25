Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Brett Shirk Sells 7,000 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brett Shirk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Brett Shirk sold 8,783 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $115,672.11.

On Thursday, April 20th, Brett Shirk sold 4,351 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $71,878.52.

On Monday, March 20th, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $107,170.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Brett Shirk sold 2,907 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $42,354.99.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Brett Shirk sold 1,410 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $19,655.40.

Fastly Price Performance

NYSE FSLY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.15. 298,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,121. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $18.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 886.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

