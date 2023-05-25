Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Brett Shirk Sells 7,000 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Brett Shirk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 16th, Brett Shirk sold 8,783 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $115,672.11.
- On Thursday, April 20th, Brett Shirk sold 4,351 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $71,878.52.
- On Monday, March 20th, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $107,170.00.
- On Thursday, March 16th, Brett Shirk sold 2,907 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $42,354.99.
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Brett Shirk sold 1,410 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $19,655.40.
NYSE FSLY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.15. 298,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,121. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $18.08.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 886.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.
Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
